Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis: For a hospital to be Catholic, it must first be human

2017-04-11

The pope has met with some of the smallest patients at the Vatican's pediatric hospital. They are children and teenagers who are starring in a docu-reality for an Italian channel about the experiences of youth and their families in hospitals. 

"Without the Bambin Gesù hospital I would not be here talking to you. It's very probable I would have died long ago."

"I want to thank all the doctors, who are a great team, although I often treat them badly. It's a fantastic hospital."

The pope thanked the doctors and the children's families, because they have helped fill the patients with the medicine he said is most important: "affection."

POPE FRANCIS
"There is the danger, the risk of forgetting that the most important medicine can only be given by a family: caresses. But if this is a Catholic hospital, wait, to be Catholic, you have to be human first. And you give a witness to humanity today."

The pope signed several photos for friends who were still in the hospital, but was moved by the shyness of this little boy.

That is why, before leaving, he especially greeted him.


JMB/MB
CTV
? S
- BN
Up: JC

