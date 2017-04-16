Newsletter
Can history prove the Blessed Mother existed?

2017-04-16

What most people know about the Blessed Mother comes from the Bible, beginning when Mary was told she would bear the Son of God. But historians and theologians are curious to discover what happened before this, and why this Jewish woman is so important to the Christian faith. 

MICHAEL HESEMANN
Author, Mary of Nazareth
"I wanted to remind that Mary of Nazareth in her time on Earth, was a Jewish woman, growing up in a certain tradition, a certain historical framework and I wanted to search for the historical Mary of Nazareth.”

These reminders are what Michael Hesemann covers in his book, "Mary of Nazareth”. He wanted to prove that the Catholic faith and the Bible are not based on legend or mythology, but on true historical facts and evidence that still exist today. 

MICHAEL HESEMANN
Author, Mary of Nazareth
"We have evidence that all the historic locations described in the Gospels really existed and that the people mentioned in the Gospels were real historical people. We learn so much more. We get a deeper understanding of the Gospels if we study the tradition of Judaism in the time of Christ.” 

Thus, he has studied everything from the traditions of ancient Judaism, including the common practice of couples living celibate lives, to the journey that the Holy Family made to Egypt to understand who Mary exactly was. It's these facts that are combined in this book.

MICHAEL HESEMANN
Author, Mary of Nazareth
"She was not just an ordinary country girl. Sometimes we believe that Mary was just an ordinary country girl, but to become the Mother of God, to be chosen as the Mother of God by Divine Providence, she had to be extraordinary, because she had to raise Christ. She had to teach Him a lot. So indeed, a very special young lady was chosen. The most special young lady in human history.”

In addition to this book, he has written 38 books which have been translated into 14 languages. Included in these is, international bestseller on Pope Benedict XVI, "My Brother, the Pope,” which he wrote with Msgr. Georg Ratzinger.


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311