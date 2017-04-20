Pope confirms that he will canonize two Fatima's visionaries

set the date of the canonization of new saints , including two of the three seers of Fatima, Francis and Jacinta. Pope Francis summoned all of the cardinals residing in Rome to





Cardinal Angelo Amato recalled some episodes of their life.





"They attended little school, and they were practically illiterate. They learned the catechism at home, along with their cousin Lucia."





The pope then announced the date of the ceremony in Latin, as ecclesiastical tradition dictates.





"May the Blessed Francis and Jacinta Marta be canonized on May 13, 2017.”





Pope Francis also announced that he will canonize 34 more people on October 15 .





These are the 30 Brazilian martyrs , led by Jesuit Andre Soveral, who was murdered in July 1645 by Dutch soldiers. Also included will be the priest Ambrosio Francisco Ferro, and layman Matteo Moreira , both murdered for their faith along with 27 other people.





In the October ceremony, the pope will also canonize the Martyrs of Tlaxcala, the first martyrs of Mexico . There names were Cristóbal, Antonio and Juan , and they died in 1527 and 1529.





The last of the new saints will be the Spanish Piarist Faustino Miguez , who founded the Daughters of the Divine Shepherd Institute in 1855 to care for girls.









