Order of Malta meets to elect a new Grand Master

This place in Rome, on the Aventine Hill , will be the location of Saturday's delicate vote to elect a new Grand Master of the Order of Malta.





There are only twelve candidates, and they are the knights who made their solemn vows at least ten years ago.





The new Grand Master's main mission will be to return serenity to the Order after last December's crisis.





Grand Master Matthew Festing to resign , because he expelled a high ranking official claiming the support of the pope. The crisis included Pope Francis asking, because he expelled a high ranking official claiming the support of the pope.





Their situation is still turbulent, and they will likely elect a Lieutenant who will take care of the Order for a year. Then, when the situation has calmed down, they will be able to choose a new superior with more serenity.









JMB

RR

F

-PR

UP: JC



