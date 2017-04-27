Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Order of Malta meets to elect a new Grand Master

2017-04-27

This place in Rome, on the Aventine Hill, will be the location of Saturday's delicate vote to elect a new Grand Master of the Order of Malta.

There are only twelve candidates, and they are the knights who made their solemn vows at least ten years ago. 

The new Grand Master's main mission will be to return serenity to the Order after last December's crisis. 

The crisis included Pope Francis asking Grand Master Matthew Festing to resign, because he expelled a high ranking official claiming the support of the pope. 

Their situation is still turbulent, and they will likely elect a Lieutenant who will take care of the Order for a year. Then, when the situation has calmed down, they will be able to choose a new superior with more serenity.


JMB
RR
F
-PR
UP: JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311