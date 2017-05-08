Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope's weekly schedule: He visits Fatima for 100th anniversary

2017-05-08

This week, Pope Francis will be preparing for his next upcoming Apostolic trip: Fatima. He will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima. 

Leading up to the trip, he will hold his weekly General Audience on Wednesday morning. He has been doing a series on hope for several weeks now and will likely continue this theme with the pilgrims present this week. 

On Friday afternoon, the pope will depart from Fiumicino airport and go to Portugal. He will then participate in a welcome ceremony and a meeting with the President of the Republic before he visits the Fatima Stadium and prays the rosary. 

Saturday he will visit the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary and greet the bishops from Portugal before returning back home to Rome. 

Back at the Vatican on Sunday afternoon, he will lead the Regina Coeli with all the pilgrims who are gathered in St. Peter's Square. 


MB
RR
-F
-PR
Up:JC


LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311