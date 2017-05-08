Pope's weekly schedule: He visits Fatima for 100th anniversary

Pope Francis will be preparing for his next upcoming Apostolic trip: Fatima. He will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima. This week,





Leading up to the trip, he will hold his weekly General Audience on Wednesday morning . He has been doing a series on hope for several weeks now and will likely continue this theme with the pilgrims present this week.





On Friday afternoon, the pope will depart from Fiumicino airport and go to Portugal. He will then participate in a welcome ceremony and a meeting with the President of the Republic before he visits the Fatima Stadium and prays the rosary.





Saturday he will visit the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary and greet the bishops from Portugal before returning back home to Rome.





Back at the Vatican on Sunday afternoon, he will lead the Regina Coeli with all the pilgrims who are gathered in St. Peter's Square.









