Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope at General Audience: Continues catechesis on hope by using the Virgin Mary as an example

2017-05-10

At this morning's General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on hope, this time turning to Mary, Mother of Hope as a powerful example. 

He explained that during her entire life she was a "witness of courage and a witness of quiet yet trusting obedience to God's will.” 

This "hope was the fruit of a life of prayer and daily effort to be conformed to God’s will”, which allowed her to stand strong in the face of trials. He concluded by expressing the importance of her remaining by one's side, for guidance and prayers. 

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311