Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
Pope at General Audience: Continues catechesis on hope by using the Virgin Mary as an example
2017-05-10
At this morning's General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on hope, this time turning to Mary, Mother of Hope as a powerful example.
He explained that during her entire life she was a "witness of courage and a witness of quiet yet trusting obedience to God's will.”
This "hope was the fruit of a life of prayer and daily effort to be conformed to God’s will”, which allowed her to stand strong in the face of trials. He concluded by expressing the importance of her remaining by one's side, for guidance and prayers.