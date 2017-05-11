Pope Francis: I will offer the Virgin of Fatima a bouquet, in which you are the flowers

Pope Francis will travel to Fatima as a pilgrim. This was the message he sent to the Portuguese people ahead of their upcoming journey together.





He asks to the pilgrims that will be there with him to help compose the bouquet of flowers that they will offer to the Virgin Mary.





POPE FRANCIS

"I need you to be with me, I need you to join me, to compose my bouquet, my golden rose."





During Wednesday's General Audience , the pope said that he would travel to Fatima to place humanity's destiny at the feet of the Virgin Mary, as well as the destiny of each individual.





The visit will be brief but very intense. He will pray at the location where the apparitions took place , and will canonize two of the young visionaries. Undoubtedly, the most special moment will be on Saturday night, where both the pilgrims and the Holy Father will pray the rosaries in candlelight.









