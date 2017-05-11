Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis: I will offer the Virgin of Fatima a bouquet, in which you are the flowers

2017-05-11

Pope Francis will travel to Fatima as a pilgrim. This was the message he sent to the Portuguese people ahead of their upcoming journey together. 

He asks to the pilgrims that will be there with him to help compose the bouquet of flowers that they will offer to the Virgin Mary.

POPE FRANCIS
"I need you to be with me, I need you to join me, to compose my bouquet, my golden rose."

During Wednesday's General Audience, the pope said that he would travel to Fatima to place humanity's destiny at the feet of the Virgin Mary, as well as the destiny of each individual. 

The visit will be brief but very intense. He will pray at the location where the apparitions took place, and will canonize two of the young visionaries. Undoubtedly, the most special moment will be on Saturday night, where both the pilgrims and the Holy Father will pray the rosaries in candlelight. 


JRB/JC
CTV
FL
-PR
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311