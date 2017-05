Pope Francis returns to Rome after an intense and spiritual journey to Fatima

Pope Francis finishes journey number 19 and returns to Rome after having canonized two of the visionaries of Our Lady of Fatima. It comes after a weekend of intense prayers next to Her image with thousands of pilgrims.





At the Monte Real air base, Portugal's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and about 700 people came to say farewell to the fourth pope to visit Fatima. He is scheduled to arrive in Rome at 7:00 p.m. local time.





JRB/JC

CTV

SV

-PR

Up:FV