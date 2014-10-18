Newsletter
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican's press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development."
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development."
All news  

Arch. Joseph Kurtz: We asked married couples to tell us where the Church fell short

2014-10-18

What's the best way for the Church to strengthen the family unit? It's a question bishops have been analyzing during the Synod on the Family. The president of the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, says one key recommendation came directly from married couples. 

ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ
President, U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops
"The most common things we asked, we said, where has the Church come up short? They said, we felt that when we got married we were a completed project, we didn’t hear from anyone after that. So one of the first things we have to do is within our parishes find creative ways to reach out and encourage faithful married love.”

Over the last few decades, the number of marriages have diminished in the West. Lack of financial stability is a factor. In the U.S, where roughly 40 to 50 percent of marriages end in divorce, statistics often trigger an even bigger mental challenge for the youth. 

ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ
President, U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops
"People hear statistics and maybe even the misreading of statistics and they end up saying, oh my God, am I doomed to failure, are they at the mercy of statistics, a young couple saying do I really have a chance, do we have a chance to make this a fruitful marriage?” 

For many years, Archbishop Kurtz was a family counselor. When it comes to marriage, he says there's quite a lot to still be hopeful for. Sacrifice is part of marriage and sacrifice comes up time and time again when talking about love. 

ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ
President, U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops
"I would say to people, who has loved you the most? I would hear these beautiful stories about so and so, their mother, their spouse, a teacher sacrificed for them and they talked about that love, so I know that people understand sacrificial love.”

The second phase of the Synod will take place from October 4th to the 25th 2015, just about a month before the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia. 


KLH 
AA
-VM
-PR
Up: JAE

