The most memorable moments from Pope Francis' trip to Latin America

(-VIDEO ONLY-) Pope Francis' historic trip to Ecuador, Bolivia, and Paraguay grabbed the world's attention. He made powerful, papacy-defining speeches. Millions of people celebrated Mass with him. He also made a point to visit some of the most disenfranchised people in vulnerable communities . And, of course, the Pope received some interesting gifts . Here are some of the most memorable moments from the eight days Pope Francis spent in Latin America.





