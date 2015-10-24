Conclusion of the Synod: Cardinals and Bishops react

It was just after six o clock when the doors of the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, opened, marking the end of the Synod on the Family.





After Bishops and Cardinals voted on the 94 points included in the final document, there was also some time for socializing.





Shortly after, Pope Francis walked out of the Synod Hall, with the final document in hand, as he made his way to his residence in Santa Marta.





Even though there disagreements at times, during the three week Synod, as a whole bishops seemed at ease with the final document.





ARCH. CARLOS AGUIAR RETES

Archbishop of Tlalnepantla (Mexico)

"Very happy. For the most part, it was approved by the majority by a Synod consensus. This is what the document reflects, even though many different points of views were shared during the discussions.”





GREGORIO III LAHAM

Patriarch of Antioch

"In a way, we experienced the Pentecost here. We held a Synod here in the Vatican hall, under closed doors, just as the apostles did in Jerusalem. Now it's time to reach out to the world, through our local dioceses with the message of the Synod.”





CARD. GÉRALD CYPRIEN LACROIX

Archbishop of Quebec (Canada)

"It’s a document that should reveal to families and to the world, how much the Church loves families and wants to walk with families to help them be happpier and holier.”





CARD. ANTONIO MARIA VEGLIÒ (Italy)

"It's beautiful. It has been made public, so everyone will have a chance to see it.”





Just ten minutes after the Synod ended, the final document was indeed made public, just hours after the Pope himself received it.









