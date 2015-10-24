Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Conclusion of the Synod: Cardinals and Bishops react

2015-10-24

It was just after six o clock when the doors of the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, opened, marking the end of the Synod on the Family. 

After Bishops and Cardinals voted on the 94 points included in the final document, there was also some time for socializing. 

Shortly after, Pope Francis walked out of the Synod Hall, with the final document in hand, as he made his way to his residence in Santa Marta. 

Even though there disagreements at times, during the three week Synod, as a whole bishops seemed at ease with the final document. 

ARCH. CARLOS AGUIAR RETES
Archbishop of Tlalnepantla (Mexico) 
"Very happy. For the most part, it was approved by the majority by a Synod consensus. This is what the document reflects, even though many different points of views were shared during the discussions.” 

GREGORIO III LAHAM
Patriarch of Antioch 
"In a way, we experienced the Pentecost here. We held a Synod here in the Vatican hall, under closed doors, just as the apostles did in Jerusalem. Now it's time to reach out to the world, through our local dioceses with the message of the Synod.” 

CARD. GÉRALD CYPRIEN LACROIX
Archbishop of Quebec (Canada) 
"It’s a document that should reveal to families and to the world, how much the Church loves families and wants to walk with families to help them be happpier and holier.”

CARD. ANTONIO MARIA VEGLIÒ (Italy)
"It's beautiful. It has been made public, so everyone will have a chance to see it.” 

Just ten minutes after the Synod ended, the final document was indeed made public, just hours after the Pope himself received it. 


AC/KLH 
MG
SV
-BN
Up:AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311