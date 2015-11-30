Pope Francis congratulates Patriarch Bartholomew on Saint Andrew's Feast Day

Pope Francis A year ago,, the successor of Peter, was in Turkey with Patriarch Bartholomew, the successor of Andrew and leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians.





The Pope accompanied him to the celebration for the patron of the Orthodox Church.





Today, from the Central African Republic, Pope Francis sent his congratulations to the Patriarch.





POPE FRANCIS

"Before giving the blessing on the feast of Saint Andrew, from here, from the heart of Africa, I would like to address my dear brother Bartholomew. I congratulate you fraternally and ask the Lord to bless our sister Churches.”





The Pope sent some representatives to Istanbul to participate in liturgical celebrations with Patriarch Bartholomew.









JRB/ATO

CTV

V

-PR: