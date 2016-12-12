Pope's weekly schedule: Feast of Guadalupe and meeting with Nobel laureate Santos

the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. At 6 p.m. he will preside over Mass in St. Peter's to celebrate the occasion. Pope Francis kicks off his week with a very important event for Latin Americans:to celebrate the occasion.



That same day, the pope starts his meetings with his Council of Cardinals. They are putting the finishing touches on the Apostolic Constitution on the reform of the Curia . They will be meeting until Wednesday. That day, the pope will celebrate his traditional General Audience in Paul VI Audience hall.



On Friday, Pope Francis will meet with Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos , who was recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. They will presumably speak about two issues: the peace process, and a possible apostolic trip to the country.



Saturday is the pope's birthday, and it's not any other birthday. He turns 80. He will have a simple and private celebration, as he usually does.

The next day, however, he won't be likely to avoid a 'Happy Birthday' from the pilgrims in St. Peter's Square during the Sunday Angelus.

