Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Monsignor Hindo: "I had problems with God, but now my faith is much stronger"

2016-12-13

The situation for Christians in the Middle East is increasingly complicated. However, no one can begin to fathom the problem unless they experience it first-hand. The bishop in Syria and mayor of Hassaké, Jacques Behnan Hindo, is one example of someone who lived through the horror.

Every day Monsignor Hindo lives through the poverty, hunger and Christian persecution in Syria.

MSGR. JACQUES BEHNAN HINDO
Syrian Catholic Bishop of Hassaké-Nisibi (Syria)
"From a psychological point of view we are really tired, tired of this situation that is impossible to avoid, because every day there are people who die, they bring us bodies of martyrs. Every day we have people dying of hunger, especially the poorest."

The hardest areas for Christians are the Middle East and Africa. These include Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Nigeria and Somalia.

The latest report from the Aid to the Church in Need, which analyzes the situation of 196 countries from June 2014 to June 2016, concludes that Islamic extremism is the main threat to Christians and other religions.

ISIS is a global threat that Monsignor Hindo has been able to watch very closely and that is exactly why it worries him.

MSGR. JACQUES BEHNAN HINDO
Syrian Catholic Bishop of Hassaké-Nisibi (Syria)
"I will never forget the first time we had money to pay the first stipend at the end of the month and a woman came with her son in her arms and knelt to kiss my feet. I asked, 'What are you doing?' And said to me: 'For the first time my son has been able to eat bread and tomatoes.'"

There are about 334 million Christians in the world who are persecuted and discriminated against due to their religion. In fact, the situation seems to resemble that of ancient Rome.

With so much pain and suffering around, this Syrian bishop claims to have had moments in which he did not know what to believe or when his faith was very weak, but he assures that over time his trust in God has become stronger.

MSGR. JACQUES BEHNAN HINDO
Syrian Catholic Bishop of Hassaké-Nisibi (Syria)
"To tell you the truth, 30 years ago I had many problems with God and I found the answer in God on the Cross. Now all the problems I had have disappeared and I am much stronger in my faith. I can testify very clearly even before the Muslims, I say things as they are."

Despite his doubts, Archbishop Hindo has mustered the strength to support Syrian Catholics who come to him because they suffer from persecution. He guides them through the faith and offers them jobs with their city hall, so they can retain some sense of normality in one of the most hostile areas in the world.

AQ/MB
MG-RR
-S
-PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311