The pope turns 80 without any public celebrations

Pope Francis turns 80 on December 17, but seems to look a lot younger than his two most immediate predecessors at this age.





This was John Paul II when he turned 80. It was the year 2000, a Jubilee full of great ceremonies and meetings.





Comparatively, this was Benedict XVI in the year 2007.





It is interesting the amount of energy Pope Francis has , in contrast with the intense activity of his pontificate. During one of his trips, he once said that he stays in shape thanks to mate from Argentina.





POPE FRANCIS

July 13, 2015

"Do you mean, what's my drug? That's what you really want to know. The drug! Mate tea helps me."





Only a few days before Christmas, the pope wants to spend his 80th birthday in private . There are no special events planned for that day. But it is probable that in the Sunday Angelus the pilgrims will sing "Happy Birthday" to him or even bring him a cake, as these priests have done in the past.













JMB/MB

RR

-?

- BN

Up:



