Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Rome exposes the 150 most beautiful Christmas nativities in the world

2016-12-17

Each Christmas for the past 40 years, there is a world exhibition of nativity scenes in Rome, and this year is no exception.

Held in the famous Piazza del Popolo, the varied exhibition, called "100 Presepi," always manages to surprise visitors.

MARIA CARLA MENAGLIA
Organizer, "100 Presepi"
"There are 150 manger scenes, all new, like every year. This year, they come from 40 countries and 13 regions of Italy.

"This year we have a great variety of nativity scenes that have attracted a lot of public attention."

There are traditional ones, big ones and small ones, but above all, they all are original. There are scenes made out of computer materials, others are made from fans and even one that is completely made out of pasta.

MARIA CARLA MENAGLIA
Organizer, "100 Presepi"
"They are made with paper cups, egg boxes, fans ... in short, a great variety.

One that seems to draw a lot of attention is the one made with pasta and rice. It's made completely from pasta, even inside with the houses, beds, tables, pictures ... I have to say it's a very skillful piece of work."

One peculiar manger has been built by ex-drug addicts and the scene is set in a prison, to show that Jesus is born everywhere.

MARIA CARLA MENAGLIA
Organizer, "100 Presepi"
"It's set in a prison, with all the cells and with words written on the walls. It's impressive. Baby Jesus is born there too."

Making a manger is not easy at all. The organizer of the exhibition, Maria Carla Menaglia, says that it is worth the effort, but it requires a lot of patience, imagination and effort.

If one is dedicated enough to make an original nativity scene, do not hesitate to send it to this exhibition. Who knows, perhaps next year you could get the prized trophy for the best manger scene in the world.

JD/MB
MG
F
-PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311