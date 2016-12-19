Pope asks children to talk and listen to grandparents

Every year, children belonging to the Catholic Action movement visited the pope in the Vatican to wish him a Merry Christmas.





"It is a way of telling you that we are with you, and that we are happy to learn thanks to you to be better people, more available and generous.”





POPE FRANCIS

"Christmas is near and I am happy to be meeting you in this joyful moment in which we exchange holiday greetings. Thank you for your visit.”





The pope gave the children homework. He told them that they should spend time talking to their grandparents, listening to them, and telling them things.





He said that next year he will make sure that everyone has completed this assignment.









