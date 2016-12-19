Newsletter
All news  

Pope's weekly schedule: Meeting with Roman Curia and Christmas Eve Mass

2016-12-19

The pope has a busy week ahead of the Christmas celebrations.
 
This time around last year, Pope Francis went on a spiritual retreat in his home, but, as of yet, there are no news regarding a similar retreat this year.
 
On Wednesday, he will take part in the General Audience with pilgrims, in Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican.
 
On Thursday, he has summoned high-ranking officials of the Roman Curia to wish them a merry Christmas. The Pope usually takes the opportunity to give them important advice about work culture and lifestyle in the Vatican.
 
After that, he will meet with Vatican workers and their families in Paul VI Audience Hall, to wish them happy holidays too.
On Saturday, the pope will celebrate the traditional Christmas Mass at 9:30 p.m., Rome time.

On December 25, at noon, Pope Francis will give his traditional Christmas speech and the "Urbi et Orbi” blessing, which he only gives on the Feast of the Resurrection.
 

