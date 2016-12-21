Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis about Christmas: Do I trust in God or in my own reassurance?

2016-12-21

It was the last catechesis before Christmas, and in the atmosphere there was a special warmth. On the sides of the central passageway of Paul VI Audience Hall the pilgrims tried to get the pope's attention to see if they could get a handshake or a blessing.

Pope Francis continued with his audiences about hope. The pope said that the arrival of God to the world, which is celebrated in Christmas, gives strength to the lives of men. It helps them to carry on despite difficulties. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Hope never stops. Hope is always on the move, and it makes us be on the move. We can ask ourselves: "Do I journey in hope, or is my interior life stopped, shut down? Is my heart a closed drawer or an open drawer to the hope that helps us journey with Jesus? It is a good question.

Pope Francis asked Christians to spend time contemplating the nativity scene that is in every home. In it, one can see how God comes to this world in the shape of a poor and defenselesss baby, to teach people that only He is necessary to be happy.

POPE FRANCIS
"Let's get this into our heads. Our own reassurances will not save us. Our own reassurances will not save us. The only reassurance that really saves is hope in God, that which saves, that is strong and it makes us walk in life with joy, with desire to do good, to be happy for all of eternity.

This general audience was the pope's last public appearance before Christmas Mass. At the end of the audience, he called for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, so authorities and all of society foster peace and reconciliation. 


JRB/AG
CTV
-
-BN
Up:ag
#Papafrancisco

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311