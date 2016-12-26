Pope's schedule: With the Curia on holiday, time to give it a little rest

The last week of the year is normally one of the most relaxed in the Vatican. Most of the pope's collaborators have left Rome, and Pope Francis doesn't meet with political leaders nor does he celebrate Mass at Casa Santa Marta.





He will have a little more time for personal phone calls, writing letters, and his two favorite hobbies: reading and music.





On Wednesday, however, he will hold a General Audience with pilgrims in Paul VI Audience Hall. In it he will share his thoughts and reflections about the feast of the Holy Family.





On Saturday afternoon, the pope will lead the Te Deum, a thanksgiving prayer for the year that is about to end.





After that, the pope will go to the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square to see it personally and hear some Christmas carols.





On Sunday, he will celebrate the first Mass of the year, in which he will pray for peace in the world. After the Mass, he will lead the Angelus prayer from the window in his office in the Apostolic Palace.





