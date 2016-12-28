Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis: Complaining to God is a way of praying

2016-12-28

Pope Francis arrived to the General Audience a little earlier than expected, to get a chance to greet the pilgrims. 

One of them told his story to the pope, who was visibly gripped by what he was hearing. 

The pope also greeted the newlyweds in attendance, and he blessed the couples who are expecting their first child. 

"I call the newlyweds the brave, because they need courage to get married, a commitment for life.”
"Don’t go to sleep without having made peace.”

In his catechesis, the pope spoke about the example of Abraham. This patriarch believed in God’s promise that he would have a child, even though he was very old, and his wife was infertile. 

Time went by and the promise didn’t come true, so Abraham complained to God. 

The pope says this is a good example because being faithful doesn’t mean that one should accept everything in silence. He also said having hope is compatible with sometimes having doubts.

POPE FRANCIS
"Faith is also fighting with God, showing our bitterness without false devotion. I am angry with God, and I have told him this, and this, and this… Don’t worry, He is a Father, and he understands. Be brave, be brave. This is the hope.”

According to Pope Francis, the virtue of hope is beautiful because it gives you strength to carry on in moments of darkness. 

This General Audience was more colorful than usual. It even had a circus performance; Liana Morfei’s Golden Circus, which is currently touring in Rome. They surprised the pope with magic tricks and exotic parrots.

This General Audience is the pope’s only public event this week. Most of his collaborators are on holiday, and he is also trying to get some well-deserved rest. 


JMB-AQ/AG
CTV
SV
- BN
Up: 

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311