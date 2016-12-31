Newsletter
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
December: Pope Francis' 80th birthday

2016-12-31

At the start of December, the pope welcomed John Kerry to the Vatican, in what was his last visit to Rome as Secretary of State.

Pope Francis gave him his three most important documents as going-away present. 

"The three documents: The joy of the gospel, the care for creation, and the family.”

"Pray for me.”

"I promise. Thank you. Thank you, so much.”

However, the pope's most important political meeting in December was this one. He sat down with the president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, and his rival and predecessor, Álvaro Uribe, who is also a ver strong advocate against the peace treaty Santos is trying to get through.

Even though there weren't any concrete agreements between the two politicians, this meeting might have paved the way for more dialogue in Colombia. 

On December 17, the turned 80 years old. Such a special anniversary merited an equally special celebration, so the pope decided to have breakfast in his residence with eight homeless people.

After that, he celebrated Mass with all the cardinals who live in Rome. 

POPE FRANCIS
"When one uses this stage of life to give joy, wisdom, and hope, one starts to live again.”

It was a normal work day for the pope, who met with children from the Community of Nomadelfia.

And so, Christmas arrived in the Vatican. This year, the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square was brought from Malta. It includes a boat in honor of migrants who have to cross the Mediterranean in terrible conditions.

Next to it is this 80-feet-tall fir tree that was brought from the Trentino region in the north of Italy. 

A magical scene that will light up the New Year in the Vatican. 


JMB/AG
RR
- PR
