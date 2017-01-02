Newsletter
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Pope's Agenda: Meeting with earthquake victims and children's baptism

2017-01-02

With the arrival of the new year, the public agenda of Pope Francis is also reactivated.

On Wednesday, the pope will continue his series on hope at the General Audience. During these colder months, he is holding the catechesis inside the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican.

On Thursday, the pope has summoned people living in areas affected by the two major earthquakes that caused more than 300 deaths in Italy in August and November. It will be a meeting to tell them they are not alone and to promote the reconstruction of the area.

On Friday, the pope will celebrate a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of the Epiphany. This is the day the Eastern Churches celebrate Christmas. As a result, it is estimated that the Magi could attend the Angelus with the pope in the square on Sunday.

Additionally, Pope Francis will end the week by baptizing the children of Vatican employees in the Sistine Chapel. At noon, he will pray the Angelus with pilgrims from the window of his private study.


