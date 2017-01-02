Pope's Agenda: Meeting with earthquake victims and children's baptism

With the arrival of the new year, the public agenda of Pope Francis is also reactivated.





On Wednesday, the pope will continue his series on hope at the General Audience. During these colder months, he is holding the catechesis inside the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican.





On Thursday, the pope has summoned people living in areas affected by the two major earthquakes that caused more than 300 deaths in Italy in August and November. It will be a meeting to tell them they are not alone and to promote the reconstruction of the area.





On Friday, the pope will celebrate a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of the Epiphany. This is the day the Eastern Churches celebrate Christmas. As a result, it is estimated that the Magi could attend the Angelus with the pope in the square on Sunday.





Additionally, Pope Francis will end the week by baptizing the children of Vatican employees in the Sistine Chapel. At noon, he will pray the Angelus with pilgrims from the window of his private study.









