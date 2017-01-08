Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Australians come to Rome to give Pope Francis a gift

2017-01-08

Students and professors from John XXIII Jesuit College in Perth, Australia who are studying Italian came to Rome to give a gift to Pope Francis

While this was the first audience for many in the group, they say that being a Catholic college, they had to attend a General Audience with him.

CARMELINA GALANTE-GRASSI
John XXIII College
"I think he sort of comes from the heart and from the people and the fact that he can speak all those different languages, and he changed the format from all the other popes...It was really nice, really exciting, down to earth and beautiful."

The gift they presented him at the end of the audience was a photograph of a bronze statue of the patron of their college, St. John XXIII. They wrapped it up and gave it as a gift and a thank you for hosting them. 

CARMELINA GALANTE-GRASSI
John XXIII College
"Hopefully he'll like it and just to sort of say, 'Yes, we are Catholics on the other side of the world and we really like Pope Francis.' And our school is named after a saint now, so it's wonderful!" 

The students were able to practice their Italian while listening to the pope during the Audience and had a message for him in addition to the gift they brought.

"Viva Francesco, Viva Francesco, Viva Francesco!”

MB
MG
-FL
-PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311