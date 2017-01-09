Pope baptizes 28 children in Sistine Chapel

baptized children of Vatican employees in one of the most beautiful rooms in the world, the Sistine Chapel. As he does every year, Pope Francis has once againin one of the most beautiful rooms in the world, the Sistine Chapel.





While the setting was picturesque, the ceremony was not exactly peaceful at all times.





POPE FRANCIS

"And so...the concert has begun.”





Parents and godparents were asked by the pope to live their life as an example to the 28 children in total who gathered for the sacrament.





POPE FRANCIS

"Faith illuminates hearts, it helps you see things in a different light. You asked for faith: the Church will give the faith to your children through Baptism, and you have the task to make it grow, and to protect that faith, preserve it, so that it becomes a testimony to all the others. This is the meaning of this ceremony. I wanted to tell you: to guard the faith, make it grow, so that it becomes a witness to others.”





He continued saying this life of faith does not simply mean reciting the Creed in Mass on Sunday's. Rather, he said faith is trusting in God and living in the light, which is represented by the burning candle each child is given.





The solemn ceremony lasted nearly two hours, after which the 15 new boy and 13 new girl members of the Roman Catholic Church seemed to be resting in God's peace.





