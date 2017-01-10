Vatican presents the new design of the weekly edition of the Osservatore Romano

The Vatican relaunches its historic newspaper, the "Osservatore Romano," modernizing the weekly edition. Vatican number three, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, has presented it as a additional step in the process of reforming the communicative structure of the Vatican.





MSGR. ANGELO BECCIU

Substitute for the Secretariat of State

"The media reform is looking to save resources, but it also supports projects to reach people and the public opinion. That's why I think this initiative coincides very well with the reform."





The director of the Holy See official newspaper explains that the specialty of this publication is to give papal teaching a journalistic spin. Thanks to this strategy, it has been successful for 155 years:





GIOVANNI MARÍA VIAN

Director, Osservatore Romano

"To continuously change. That is what the pope encourages us to do and we do it with pleasure. But every newspaper, every newspaper, anything in the present has to change if it does not want to die."





Every week, the Osservatore Romano distributes 400 thousand copies worldwide . It has a website with very varied content, it launches editions in seven languages and each month it publishes a magazine about the Church written only by women.





Its latest creation is the Argentine edition , which will begin publication in March.









