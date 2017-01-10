Newsletter
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican's press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development."
Vatican presents the new design of the weekly edition of the Osservatore Romano

2017-01-10

The Vatican relaunches its historic newspaper, the "Osservatore Romano," modernizing the weekly edition. Vatican number three, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, has presented it as a additional step in the process of reforming the communicative structure of the Vatican.

MSGR. ANGELO BECCIU
Substitute for the Secretariat of State
"The media reform is looking to save resources, but it also supports projects to reach people and the public opinion. That's why I think this initiative coincides very well with the reform."

The director of the Holy See official newspaper explains that the specialty of this publication is to give papal teaching a journalistic spin. Thanks to this strategy, it has been successful for 155 years: 

GIOVANNI MARÍA VIAN
Director, Osservatore Romano
"To continuously change. That is what the pope encourages us to do and we do it with pleasure. But every newspaper, every newspaper, anything in the present has to change if it does not want to die."

Every week, the Osservatore Romano distributes 400 thousand copies worldwide. It has a website with very varied content, it launches editions in seven languages and each month it publishes a magazine about the Church written only by women.

Its latest creation is the Argentine edition, which will begin publication in March.


