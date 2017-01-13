Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Boy witnesses his father killed by ISIS

2017-01-13

In the Middle East, witnessing death is a daily occurrence. However, the tables slightly turn when the person killed is a family member and it was an innocent child that unknowingly brought the killers to the town and his own family.

AHMED
Displaced boy 
"When ISIL first arrived, they asked us to take them to the police officers in town so they could pay them their salaries. I believe they were telling the truth so I took them to my father. When we arrived they beheaded him. Next, they went to our village and started arresting, lashing and beheading more people.”

Now, Ahmed lives thinking he was the one who brought ISIS to his father. He and 25 other boys live at the youth center, while 45 others attend activities during the day. 

ABDULWAHED ABDULLAH
Psychologist and Youth Center Coordinator
"The young men here at the center suffer from many psychological problems. For instance, many of them suffer from PTSD, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Some of them struggle with incontinence. And many of them experience extreme anxiety and sleep disorders.”

Since the UNICEF-supported center, Terre des Hommes, opened in summer 2016, more than 300 boys have received help. 

While Ahmed has had much taken away from him, he still has a dream, which ISIS cannot rob him from.

AHMED
Displaced boy
"When I graduate I will become a policeman. My father was a policeman and I’d like to be one too.”

As of now, he is studying and learning English and hoping to attain his goal. 

Currently, there are more than 3 million people displaced across Iraq, especially since a military operation began in Mosul this past October. 


MB
UNIFEED
-FL
PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311