Pope baptizes children of those affected by earthquakes in Italy

These thirteen babies are only a few months old, but they have already had great adventures. They were born after the terrible earthquakes that occurred since August in central Italy. They are between five months and five days old.
The pope wanted to personally baptize each of them.
POPE FRANCIS
"This cross is our victory. it is the first gesture children learn from us: they learn to make the sign of the cross."
The pope approached each family one-by-one and made the sign of the cross on each child's forehead. Those baptized and their other siblings were very elegant. Many parents could barely contain their emotion.
"Alessandra, I baptize you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit."
"Can I have a little kiss?"
As is tradition, these new Christians are dressed in a white robe, a symbol of the new life of faith that they have begun.
It was a simple ceremony in the pope's chapel, which these families will never forget.
