Pope baptizes children of those affected by earthquakes in Italy

These thirteen babies are only a few months old , but they have already had great adventures. They were born after the terrible earthquakes that occurred since August in central Italy . They are between five months and five days old.





The pope wanted to personally baptize each of them .





POPE FRANCIS

"This cross is our victory. it is the first gesture children learn from us: they learn to make the sign of the cross."





The pope approached each family one-by-one and made the sign of the cross on each child's forehead. Those baptized and their other siblings were very elegant. Many parents could barely contain their emotion .





"Alessandra, I baptize you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit."





"Can I have a little kiss?"





As is tradition, these new Christians are dressed in a white robe, a symbol of the new life of faith that they have begun.





It was a simple ceremony in the pope's chapel, which these families will never forget.









