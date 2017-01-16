Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
All news  

Pope baptizes children of those affected by earthquakes in Italy

2017-01-16

These thirteen babies are only a few months old, but they have already had great adventures. They were born after the terrible earthquakes that occurred since August in central Italy. They are between five months and five days old.

The pope wanted to personally baptize each of them.

POPE FRANCIS
"This cross is our victory. it is the first gesture children learn from us: they learn to make the sign of the cross."

The pope approached each family one-by-one and made the sign of the cross on each child's forehead. Those baptized and their other siblings were very elegant. Many parents could barely contain their emotion

"Alessandra, I baptize you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit."

"Can I have a little kiss?"

As is tradition, these new Christians are dressed in a white robe, a symbol of the new life of faith that they have begun.

It was a simple ceremony in the pope's chapel, which these families will never forget.


