Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis visits Rome parish: Do not gossip, but speak truth to people's face

2017-01-16

Pope Francis resumed his visits to the parishes in Rome after a break during the Year of Mercy, in which he dedicated himself especially to the visiting pilgrims.

In St. Mary at Setteville, located on the outskirts of the city, Pope Francis recalled that the apostles were imperfect and had many sins. However, he mentioned that they did not commit one particular sin.

POPE FRANCIS
"The Apostles were not gossipers: they did not speak ill of others, did not speak badly about each other. In this they were good. They didn’t talk behind each others’ backs."

The pope said that gossip, slander or trash-talkers generate division and poisons whole communities. This, he said, is one of the most serious dangers in the Church. 

POPE FRANCIS
"We are all sinners. But a community where there are gossipers is a community that is unable to bear witness. I will only say this: do you want a perfect parish? Do not gossip. Nothing. If you have something against one, say it to their face, or tell the parish priest; but do not speak among you. This is the sign that the Holy Spirit is in a parish."

During the visit, the pope spent time with the parish elders, the sick, the youth and parents who baptized their children last year. He also heard four people's confession and administered the anointing of sick to one of the parish priests, who is seriously ill.


JRB/MB
CTV
-
-BN
Up:
#Pope Francisco

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311