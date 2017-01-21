Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
All news  

Pope to Finnish Delegation: Luther's intention was to renew the Church, not divide it

2017-01-19

Like every year on the feast of Saint Henry, an ecumenical delegation from Finland has visited the pope in the Vatican.

Pope Francis greeted them one by one, including Cardinal Kurt Koch, whom he congratulated.

"Congratulations on the article in the Osservatore Romano."

He also greeted a priest named Francisco with whom he joked about the cold in Finland and its complicated language.

"Good morning Holy Father, I am Paco."
"Is it very cold?"
"A little, yes."
"And did you learn that devilish language?"
"Yes, I learned it with great fatigue."

Another example of how successful the meeting went was when the head of the delegation delivered his speech in Spanish.

"Your Holiness. I will read the speech in Spanish. Although I do not speak it, I understand everything I am going to say."

The meeting also recalled the historic meeting in Lund, Sweden as a very significant milestone on the road to this dialogue.

POPE FRANCIS
"This joint commemoration of the Reformation was important on both the human and theological-spiritual levels. After 50 years of official ecumenical dialogue between Catholics and Lutherans, we have succeeded in clearly articulating points of view which today we agree on."

Pope Francis also explained what true ecumenism is based on.

POPE FRANCIS
"True ecumenism is based on a shared conversion to Jesus Christ as our Lord and Redeemer."

The pope affirmed that he believes Martin Luther's original intention was to renew the Church and not to divide it. In conclusion, he invited Catholics and Lutherans to take advantage of this opportunity to rediscover the Gospel together in 2017 when the Reformation is being commemorated.


AC/MB
CTV
-FV
-BN
Up:MB

