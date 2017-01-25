Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Pope Francis for his work for climate change

During his usual Wednesday General Audience, the pope had an unexpected visit: one with Arnold Schwarzenegger.





ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

"It's a great honor to meet you. I wanted to come here and say thank you very much for protecting us and we must communicate the importance of, not only the importance of climate change, but also about how many people die every year because of pollution, 7 million. Thank you very much. Thank you.”





As a follow up, the actor and politician gave Pope Francis a book called, "California: The Golden Land of Promise.” When giving the pope the book, he said he hopes they can "solve this problem once and for all.”





In return, Pope Francis gave him and some of the people with him the medal for the Jubilee Year.





Another person in the visiting party gave the pope a jacket called, "Cowboy Blazer,” complete with fur and a picture of cowboy boots.

"Very cold.”

"Very cold for the mountain.”





After everyone had the chance to meet Pope Francis, the group briefly said goodbye and continued on their way.





ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

"Thank you for your time.”





