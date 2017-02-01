Newsletter
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
All news  

The pope's most powerful messages to the consecrated people

2017-02-01

If there is something that the Argentine pontiff has demonstrated in his encounters with consecrated persons, it is that he has two very clear ideas.

First, the Pope emphasizes that for a religious community to work, there must be trust, fraternity, and a lot of frankness.

POPE FRANCIS
November 7, 2014
"Sometimes you will come to blows but that is not a problem. That is better than the terrorism of gossip.”

POPE FRANCIS
February 1, 2016
"If you want to say something against a brother or sister, or launch 'gossip bomb'... Bite your tongue! Strong.”

Second, when faced with the problem of vocational shortages, Pope Francis points out that the solution is not to just accept anyone. In some convents and seminaries, the problem is is that many of the people who want to enter have psychiatric problems, or simply seek material stability.

POPE FRANCIS
November 26, 2015
"There are some who want to go in through the window. That doesn't work. If someone you know or friends have come in through the window, hug them. And explain that it's better for them to go and serve the Lord elsewhere because a work which Jesus himself did not begin, by the door, will never be brought to completion.”

POPE FRANCIS 
February 1, 2016
"Some congregations do  experiment with 'artificial insemination.' 'What do they do? They receive. They say, 'Yes, come, come.' And then there are problems from within. It must be received seriously.”

The pope dedicated 2015 to the consecrated life. In the letter that he sent to the consecrated on the occasion of this event, he entrusted them with the task of "awakening" the world to bring them to conversion. He also asked three things of them: to look at the past with gratitude to God, to live in the present with passion, and to look to the future with hope, the same that must be transmitted to the world.



JRB/JC
