The pope's most powerful messages to the consecrated people

If there is something that the Argentine pontiff has demonstrated in his encounters with consecrated persons, it is that he has two very clear ideas.





First, the Pope emphasizes that for a religious community to work, there must be trust , fraternity, and a lot of frankness.





POPE FRANCIS

November 7, 2014

"Sometimes you will come to blows but that is not a problem. That is better than the terrorism of gossip.”





POPE FRANCIS

February 1, 2016

"If you want to say something against a brother or sister, or launch 'gossip bomb'... Bite your tongue! Strong.”





Second, when faced with the problem of vocational shortages, Pope Francis points out that the solution is not to just accept anyone. In some convents and seminaries, the problem is is that many of the people who want to enter have psychiatric problems, or simply seek material stability.





POPE FRANCIS

November 26, 2015

"There are some who want to go in through the window. That doesn't work. If someone you know or friends have come in through the window, hug them. And explain that it's better for them to go and serve the Lord elsewhere because a work which Jesus himself did not begin, by the door, will never be brought to completion.”





POPE FRANCIS

February 1, 2016

"Some congregations do experiment with 'artificial insemination.' 'What do they do? They receive. They say, 'Yes, come, come.' And then there are problems from within. It must be received seriously.”





The pope dedicated 2015 to the consecrated life. In the letter that he sent to the consecrated on the occasion of this event, he entrusted them with the task of "awakening" the world to bring them to conversion. He also asked three things of them: to look at the past with gratitude to God, to live in the present with passion, and to look to the future with hope, the same that must be transmitted to the world.

