Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Francis denounces a "hypocritical" economic system that tries to hide the evil it produces

2017-02-06

In front of more than a thousand entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from the "Economy of Communion", the pope denounced the "hypocrisy" of the current economic system. He said that companies whose productions negatively affect the world try to cover their actions with good initiatives. 

POPE FRANCIS
"But — and this can never be said enough — capitalism continues to produce discarded people whom it would then like to care for. The principal ethical dilemma of this capitalism is the creation of discarded people, then trying to hide them or make sure they are no longer seen.”

These entrepreneurs have joined the economic and cultural project promoted by Chiara Lubich, founder of the Focolare movement.

It is an international network of companies that look at the current system from a community perspective, as opposed to an individualist one. They assign projects and benefits to improve the places and people where they work.

The pope told them to not only heal the victims of the current economic system, but also work to change the system, so that in the future there will be no more victims. 

POPE FRANCIS
"The first gift of the entrepreneur is of his or her own person: your money, although important, is too little. Money does not save if it is not accompanied by the gift of the person."

Today, more than 800 companies from around the world have joined the "Economy of Communion" project. It was born in the early 90's, and serves as a concrete way to realize the Social Doctrine of the Church.


Jubilee Year of Mercy
Weekly Program
