Pope Francis at the Angelus: Every life is sacred

On Sunday, Italy celebrated the Day for Life , convened by the Italian episcopal conference. The pope, at the end of the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, launched this message of support.





POPE FRANCIS

"Let us pray together for the children who are in danger of pregnancy being interrupted, as well as the people who are at the end of life, every life is sacred, so that no one is left alone."





Since the motto of the day was "Women and men for life on the road to St. Teresa of Calcutta" , the pope recalled words from the nun, who was canonized in September 2016.





POPE FRANCIS

"Let us remember Mother Teresa's words: Life is beauty, admire it. Life is life, defend it. Be it of the unborn child, be it of the person whose death is near. Every life is sacred."





The Pope has launched several appeals against abortion and euthanasia in his pontificate, both in Rome and on his travels. He says that behind these acts there is a misunderstanding of compassion, and that the defense of life is not a philosophical or religious question, but a scientific one .









