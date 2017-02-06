Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis at the Angelus: Every life is sacred

2017-02-06

On Sunday, Italy celebrated the Day for Life, convened by the Italian episcopal conference. The pope, at the end of the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, launched this message of support.

POPE FRANCIS
"Let us pray together for the children who are in danger of pregnancy being interrupted, as well as the people who are at the end of life, every life is sacred, so that no one is left alone."

Since the motto of the day was "Women and men for life on the road to St. Teresa of Calcutta", the pope recalled words from the nun, who was canonized in September 2016.

POPE FRANCIS
"Let us remember Mother Teresa's words: Life is beauty, admire it. Life is life, defend it. Be it of the unborn child, be it of the person whose death is near. Every life is sacred."

The Pope has launched several appeals against abortion and euthanasia in his pontificate, both in Rome and on his travels. He says that behind these acts there is a misunderstanding of compassion, and that the defense of life is not a philosophical or religious question, but a scientific one.


JRB/JC
CTV
FL
-BN
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311