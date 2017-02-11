Newsletter
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit" the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
All news  

Vatican presents its new "Letter to health workers"

2017-02-11

On more than one occasion, it has been questioned what practices are, and are not ethical.  Euthanasia, cloning, and tissue freezing have played host to hundreds of bio-ethical debates. 

With the upcoming World Day of the Sick, to be held on February 11 in Lourdes, the Vatican has presented the New Charter to health workers. The text explains which medical procedures respect the dignity of people.

One of its authors is the surgeon and director of the Institute of Bioethics, Antonio Spagnolo.

ANTONIO G. SPAGNOLO
Director Institute of Bioethics
"It was necessary to update what possible new therapies regarding suffering, such as conjugal sterility or suffering linked to tumors, etc., are faithful to the Tradition and the Magisterium.”

This letter maintains the essence of the previous one, written in 1994, which is divided into three chapters: to reproduce, to live, and to die. It is revised and updated in order to adapt to today's times and current needs. 

It rejects euthanasia and genetic manipulation, but it does not believe that freezing ovarian tissue due to oncological therapies is a violation of human dignity. 

PROF. ANTONIO G. SPAGNOLO
Director Institute of Bioethics
"There are classes on Medical Ethics and Bioethics, so in these classes it would be possible to refer to the documents. However, the most important thing is to apply these principles to the patient who is bedridden, not just remembering them in university classrooms."

The Vatican's head of biomedical issues considers this new letter so important that he relates it to the Ten Commandments.

MONS. JEAN-MARIE MUPENDAWATU
Department for Development
"This letter has no other purpose: to teach how to love God, to love the life of God, and the life of the brothers, which means also love our life.”

Many are unaware, but the first to receive and read this new letter to health assistants was the same Pope Francis. A doctor of souls.


AC/JC
CTV
FL
-BN
Up:JRB

