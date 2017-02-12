Newsletter
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Pope to medical professionals: Dignity of the sick is first, not money

2017-02-10

Speaking to a group of health professionals from Italy, Pope Francis denounced inadequate medical care to those most in need. He explained that the dignity of the sick must be at the center of healthcare and not the economic performance healthcare systems. 

POPE FRANCIS
"When a sick person is not placed at the center and considered in their dignity, attitudes arise which can even lead to profiteering on other people’s misfortunes. The growing health poverty among the poorest segments of the population is due precisely to the difficulty of access to care; do not leave anyone indifferent, and multiply the efforts of all because the rights of the most vulnerable should be protected.”

The Pope said that the throwaway culture manifests itself when the poorest can't access healthcare. For this reason, he said that while resources should be improved, they should also be done in an ethical and caring way so as not to punish the most fragile, such as the elderly and people with serious diseases. 

He also stressed that the dignity of the human person should not be compromised in any way, from conception to natural death. 

Pope Francis, however, didn't just focus on looming threats to adequate healthcare. The pope also recognized the work of healthcare workers, calling it a great honor and a great responsibility because "with their hands, they touch the flesh of Christ who suffers.”

Finally, he hoped for a commitment to allocate more funding to researching rare diseases which "are not always given adequate attention.”


