The impact of the pope's weekly catechesis on pilgrims

Since December, the pope is preaching a new cycle of catechesis on hope, and his words are reaching the pilgrims who come to listen.





For example, this couple from Argentina participated in Pope Francis' most recent audience, where he explained that hope has a face: that of a person who sustains us in difficult times.





"It consists in being hospitable to one another. In order to experience this hope, the pope tries to bring it to us with his gestures, not only with his words, but with his gaze.”





This group of American students, from Minnesota, say that the words of the Pope are interesting.





"I think his words really meant that we have to each individually do our best to be hopeful, and to not only to have hope, but to act with hope."





"I really found his message to be encouraging, because he talked about bringing other people with you, and that we need to have hope as a community... together, if we pull each other up when struggling, we can move forward as a Church.”





Hope is one of the virtues that Pope Francis speaks most about during his catechesis and homilies.





January 17, 2017

"Perhaps it is the virtue that is least understood, but it is the strongest. Hope.”





He says that it is not just mere optimism, but that it also consists in being aware of what it means to be a Christian who walks by God's side.





Hope is only one of the cycles of catechesis that Pope Francis is addressing. During his pontificate, he dedicated other cycles to the family, Holy Spirit, and mercy.









