Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style>February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
The impact of the pope's weekly catechesis on pilgrims

2017-02-12

Since December, the pope is preaching a new cycle of catechesis on hope, and his words are reaching the pilgrims who come to listen.

For example, this couple from Argentina participated in Pope Francis' most recent audience, where he explained that hope has a face: that of a person who sustains us in difficult times. 

"It consists in being hospitable to one another. In order to experience this hope, the pope tries to bring it to us with his gestures, not only with his words, but with his gaze.”

This group of American students, from Minnesota, say that the words of the Pope are interesting. 

"I think his words really meant that we have to each individually do our best to be hopeful, and to not only to have hope, but to act with hope." 

"I really found his message to be encouraging, because he talked about bringing other people with you, and that we need to have hope as a community... together, if we pull each other up when struggling, we can move forward as a Church.”

Hope is one of the virtues that Pope Francis speaks most about during his catechesis and homilies. 

POPE FRANCIS
January 17, 2017
"Perhaps it is the virtue that is least understood, but it is the strongest. Hope.”

He says that it is not just mere optimism, but that it also consists in being aware of what it means to be a Christian who walks by God's side. 

Hope is only one of the cycles of catechesis that Pope Francis is addressing. During his pontificate, he dedicated other cycles to the family, Holy Spirit, and mercy.


JRB/JC
AA
SV
-BN
Up:AC

