February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On 29 April the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect in April the successor of the Grand Master
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
Refugee that the pope brought from Lesbos: "Do not make walls. We escaped hunger and war"
2017-02-17
This image ... and this is almost one year apart. During Pope Francis' visit to the University of Rome 3, this refugee could once again thank the Pope for the gesture that changed her life.
She is currently studying Biology while she waits for her studies from Syria and France to be validated.
"I felt very welcomed. Very welcomed. I did not perceive racism, because the Community of Sant'Egidio has welcomed us very well, and we feel at home. FLASH. Europe has to be open. Do not build walls, make bridges, because we are men and women like everyone else. We had to flee from our countries because of hunger and war. We have the right to live, to have a normal life."
POPE FRANCIS
"How should we receive them, how should we receive the migrants? How should migrants be welcomed? First as brothers and sisters. They are men and women like us."
Pope Francis answered her question, as well as many others from university students. The Argentine pontiff again demonstrated that he has a special bond with the youth.
"It really has been beautiful. I could even make a souvenir photo, the classic selfie."
"He was direct, simple. I think he has reached the hearts of everyone, believers and non-believers. To me, as a soccer fan, I really liked the metaphor of the goalkeeper, because life is like that, you should take it as it comes."
POPE FRANCIS
"If we do not learn to grasp life as it comes, we will never learn to live. Life is a bit like the soccer goalkeeper who grabs the ball wherever it comes from. And life must be grasped as it comes."
Again Pope Francis as he does in other meetings, took notes as he listened to questions, and then completely improvised his speech. It was a very moving gesture, because it showed that his style is to listen, and then respond. A gesture that very much sums up the way that the Argentine pope is leading the Church.
