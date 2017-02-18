Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect in April the successor of the Grand Master

February 15, 2017. On 29 April the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
All news  

Newly ordained priest helps his family convert to Catholicism

2017-02-18

Coming from a family with a long line of Protestant pastoral work, newly ordained Catholic priest, Fr. Nickolaus Klemeyer broke the mold by joining the Church, and took his family with him. 

FR. NIKOLAUS KLEMEYER LC
"I converted at 16 years old and also entered the Legionaries of Christ. For my mom, it was the moment when she decided if she also wanted to come. First I converted and then, it was like a domino effect for the others. Not so much just because I sought to convert, but a bit because of the testimony of my mom's life and the environment that we started to live in with a lot of contact with Legionaries.”

He grew up in Germany attending a Catholic school, but it wasn't until after he attended a camp with the Legionaries of Christ as a teen that he first felt the pull to the Catholic Church. 

FR. NIKOLAUS KLEMEYER LC
"The most intense moment, and my entrance to Catholic life was through my experience with the Legionaries of Christ, simply because of 'Providence.' I was invited to live in Rome while attended a youth camp. I loved it. After, as a young man, I began to place the Catholic faith in my life even more.”

Now, the six members of his family have all coverted, even his dad before he passed away. Fr. Nickolaus said he realized "God wanted to finish his life in a beautiful way by becoming Catholic before he died.”

FR. NIKOLAUS KLEMEYER LC
"This is one of the great joys of our life that makes its way to the end. So it is quite a life, very lively, very cheerful, and we have a very strong family spirit." 

He said the experience taught him that life is a circle that God fully completes and He will never leave any part unfinished. It's an experience this priest will always have and will carry with him throughout his priestly ministry in Germany, where he is located. 


MB
MG
SV
-PR
Up:AC

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311