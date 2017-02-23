Pope meets families from 2016 Bangladesh terrorist attack

Following the July 2016 terrorist attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh with around 30 causalities, Pope Francis invited family members of the victims to a private audience with him.

Monsignor Valentino Di Cerbo, the Bishop of Alife-Caiazzo, in southern Italy also attended to remember one of the 18 foreigners, an Italian man from his diocese, who was killed in the attack.





MSGR. VALENTINO DI CERBO

Bishop of Alife-Caiazzo (Italy)

"However, we want to thank you for your kindness and charity for those who have suffered due to this tragedy on July 1, 2016.”





Pope Francis blessed those present and explained that in the wake of terror, there are two paths to take. He urged those present to take the path of goodness and forgiveness.





As an example of this, the children present carried little bonsai plants as a sign of peace, harmony and hope for the future.









