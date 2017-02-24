Pope Francis speaks of hypocrites who try to push the boundaries of truth and mercy

Casa Santa Marta , God's law does not always fit into the laws made by man. In his homily at Pope Francis spoke about hypocrisy and explained thatdoes not always fit into the laws made by man.





POPE FRANCIS

"The way of Jesus - it is quite clear - is the path from case studies to truth and mercy. Jesus throws out case studies. To those who wanted to test Him, to those who thought about this 'logic of what's permitted,' He called them - not there, but in other passages from the Gospel - hypocrites. FLASH

This thinking is 'a hypocritical thought.' I can – I can't. Then the line becomes thinner, and more evil: where does it end before it's a sin? From here to here. It is 'the deception of case studies.'”





The pope explained that when temptation enters one's heart, it is good to utilize God's grace instead of trying to reason with God's truth and mercy.





EXCERPTS OF PAPAL HOMILY IN ENGLISH

"Jesus does not say whether it is lawful or not lawful; it does not fit into their logic. Because they thought about faith in terms of 'can' or 'cannot', of where you can, to where you can not. The logic of the series: Jesus does not come in, in this. It addresses the question: 'But what did Moses command you? What is in your law?' They explain that Moses gave permission to divorce ones wife, and they had fallen into the trap, really. Because Jesus qualified them as 'hard of heart': 'For your hardness of heart, he wrote you this commandment', and he tells them the truth. No clever reasoning and without permitting it. The truth."





"The way of Jesus - it is quite clear - is the path from case studies to truth and mercy. Jesus throws out case studies. To those who wanted to test Him, to those who thought about this 'logic of what's permitted,' He called them - not there, but in other passages from the Gospel - hypocrites. Even with the fourth commandment, they refused to help their parents, with the excuse that they had given a good offer to the Church. Hypocrites. This series is hypocritical. This thinking is 'a hypocritical thought.' I can – I can't. Then the line becomes thinner, and more evil: where does it end before it's a sin? From here to here. It is 'the deception of case studies.'”





"When temptation touches your heart, the way to get out of reasoning truth and mercy, it is not easy: it takes the grace of God to help us to go on. And we always have to ask for it. 'Lord, I'm just, but just with mercy'. Not just, covered by case studies. Just in mercy. As He is. Just in mercy. Then, a series mindset can ask: 'But, what is more important, in God? Justice or mercy? ' Also, it's a bad thought, trying to think... What is more important? It's not both: it's just one, just one thing. In God, justice is mercy, and mercy is justice. May the Lord help us understand this road, which is not easy, but will make us happy, to us, and will make so many people happy."





Up: JC