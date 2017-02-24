Pope helps struggling companies by buying their products

Pope Francis has transformed his concern for those who go through difficult situations into actions.





This week he told the caretaker of the poor asking for help from the Vatican to buy food from small companies in areas affected by earthquakes in Italy .





These resulting food purchases have been served in the Vatican's charity dining room s.





The aim is to encourage this sector of the Italian population not to lose hope and to continue fighting to rebuild their lives.





In early January, the pope met with many of them in one of the most emotional meetings of recent months in the Vatican.





POPE FRANCIS

" Begin again, yes, but begin again without having lost the ability to dream. Dream of recovering and have the audacity to dream once more ."





Also in October , the pope visited the areas most affected by the earthquakes by surprise and prayed before the ruins of villages completely devastated.









JRB-JMB/MB

CTV

FL

-PR

Up: JMB



