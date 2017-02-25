Newsletter
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
What journey has moved Pope Francis the most?

2017-02-25

He has made 17 international trips and visited dozens of countries in just four years, and yet Pope Francis does not like to travel. Then why does he do it?

ANDREA TORNIELLI
Author "Traveling"
"We have to remember that Pope Benedict also did not like to travel. Pope Francis did not like to travel, because as a cardinal/archbishop, he did not like to be outside his diocese for too long. Because for him, for a bishop, his diocese is like his wife. But as pope he realized that he couldn't not travel that these encounters in the world are necessary so that people can meet him.”

The author includes in his new book a long interview with the pope regarding his trips.  Andrea Tornielli is a veteran journalist who has traveled the world with Pope Francis, so he knows why the Pope chooses the destinations he chooses.

ANDREA TORNIELLI
Author "Traveling"
"For example, Pope Francis wants to go, in a particular way, to countries that are far away from Rome, or are small; but where his presence can truly be useful. That is, to do something concrete for a situation. For example, promoting dialogue between religions or favoring a peace process.”

Such examples of  brief trips are visits to Sarajevo or Albania. Pope Francis returns from each of them with unforgettable memories. He is moved to meet people, and also to know firsthand the situation of those who are most vulnerable.

But in these years, if there have been significant milestones for the pope from faraway parts of the world, it has been been these two trips.

ANDREA TORNIELLI
Author "Traveling"
"In every trip there are very moving moments and meetings, but I think that starting the Holy Year of Mercy in the Central African Republic in November 2015, and traveling to the Philippines in January of the same year, 2015, where he gave his homily in front of those who survived the great typhoon, Yolanda, were two moments that truly have touched the heart.”

Although Pope Francis cannot travel to every country, with books like this you feel like you are sitting next to him on board the papal plane.


AC/JC
MG
-
-PR
Up: JC


