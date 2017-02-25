What journey has moved Pope Francis the most?





ANDREA TORNIELLI

Author "Traveling"

"We have to remember that Pope Benedict also did not like to travel. Pope Francis did not like to travel, because as a cardinal/archbishop, he did not like to be outside his diocese for too long. Because for him, for a bishop, his diocese is like his wife. But as pope he realized that he couldn't not travel that these encounters in the world are necessary so that people can meet him.”





The author includes in his new book a long interview with the pope regarding his trips. Andrea Tornielli is a veteran journalist who has traveled the world with Pope Francis, so he knows why the Pope chooses the destinations he chooses.





ANDREA TORNIELLI

Author "Traveling"

"For example, Pope Francis wants to go, in a particular way, to countries that are far away from Rome, or are small; but where his presence can truly be useful. That is, to do something concrete for a situation. For example, promoting dialogue between religions or favoring a peace process.”





Such examples of brief trips are visits to Sarajevo or Albania. Pope Francis returns from each of them with unforgettable memories. He is moved to meet people, and also to know firsthand the situation of those who are most vulnerable.





But in these years, if there have been significant milestones for the pope from faraway parts of the world, it has been been these two trips.





ANDREA TORNIELLI

Author "Traveling"

"In every trip there are very moving moments and meetings, but I think that starting the Holy Year of Mercy in the Central African Republic in November 2015, and traveling to the Philippines in January of the same year, 2015, where he gave his homily in front of those who survived the great typhoon, Yolanda, were two moments that truly have touched the heart.”





Although Pope Francis cannot travel to every country, with books like this you feel like you are sitting next to him on board the papal plane.









AC/JC

MG

-

-PR

Up: JC



