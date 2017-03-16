Pope and president of Lebanon talk about the Syrian war

The pope greeted the president of Lebanon in French and the president expressed his appreciation for the meeting.





" I'm very honored, Holy Father ."





Michel Aoun and Pope Francis andchatted with the help of a translator.





During the visit with the Lebanese president, the Holy See issued a statement explaining what topics were discussed: issues such as coexistence in Lebanon, the situation of Christians in the Middle East and, of course, the Syrian war , which is Lebanon's neighbor.





From the Vatican, the Lebanese president was thanked for the welcome his country is providing to refugees fleeing from Syrian conflict. In the country of only 4 million inhabitants, there are now more than 1,011,000 Syrian refugees . One in four inhabitants is a refugee.





After attending to these matters, the pope greeted Michel Aoun's wife and their daughter who was accompanied by her husband.





In the exchange of gifts, the president gave Pope Francis a replica of the Infant Jesus of Prague dressed in the Lebanese flag.





Pope Francis, in turn, gave him a figure that represents a branch of the olive tree of peace.





"Let peace always be a guide."

"Thank you."





He also presented him with the three documents of his pontificate: Laudato si', Amoris Laetitia and Evangelii Gaudium .





The 18-minute meeting concluded with the usual request by Pope Francis to pray for him. In return, the pope assured them that he prays for Lebanon.









AC/MB

CTV

SV

-BN

Up: JMB



