All news  

Pope and president of Lebanon talk about the Syrian war

2017-03-16

The pope greeted the president of Lebanon in French and the president expressed his appreciation for the meeting.

"I'm very honored, Holy Father."

Michel Aoun and Pope Francis chatted with the help of a translator. 

During the visit with the Lebanese president, the Holy See issued a statement explaining what topics were discussed: issues such as coexistence in Lebanon, the situation of Christians in the Middle East and, of course, the Syrian war, which is Lebanon's neighbor. 

From the Vatican, the Lebanese president was thanked for the welcome his country is providing to refugees fleeing from Syrian conflict. In the country of only 4 million inhabitants, there are now more than 1,011,000 Syrian refugees. One in four inhabitants is a refugee.

After attending to these matters, the pope greeted Michel Aoun's wife and their daughter who was accompanied by her husband.

In the exchange of gifts, the president gave Pope Francis a replica of the Infant Jesus of Prague dressed in the Lebanese flag.

Pope Francis, in turn, gave him a figure that represents a branch of the olive tree of peace.

"Let peace always be a guide."
"Thank you."

He also presented him with the three documents of his pontificate: Laudato si', Amoris Laetitia and Evangelii Gaudium.

The 18-minute meeting concluded with the usual request by Pope Francis to pray for him. In return, the pope assured them that he prays for Lebanon.


Jubilee Year of Mercy
Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

