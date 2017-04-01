Pope visits areas affected by 2012 earthquake

The pope will visit Carpi and celebrate Mass before this cathedral, which was reopened a few days ago, after the 2012 earthquake had caused serious damage.





he meets with seminarians, religious and priests there. Pope Francis will arrive by helicopter Sunday morning and will celebrate Mass before





In the afternoon he will travel to Mirandola. He will stop at the doors of the Duomo, but will not be able to enter because it has not yet been repaired after the earthquake.





The pope will then greet the relatives of the 20 victims of the tragedy.





At 5:30 p.m. the pope will return by helicopter to the Vatican.



