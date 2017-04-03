In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis recalled that only God can judge people and that He always does so with mercy.





POPE FRANCIS

"Sin is one thing: 'I have sinned, I’ve stumbled, I’ve been unfaithful to God, but then I try not to do it again, or I try to set things right with the Lord, or at least I [admit] that all is not well.' Corruption, though: that is when sin enters ever more deeply, ever more deeply, ever more deeply into your conscience, and will not leave you room even to breathe.”





The pope explained that one's personal vices and mistakes makes people misjudge others. Thus, he asked that nobody leaves space in his or her life for corruption.





EXTRACTS OF PAPAL HOMILY

(Source: Vatican Radio)





"There have always been corrupt judges, and there still are corrupt judges everywhere in the world. Why is corruption in people? Sin is one thing: "I have sinned, I’ve stumbled, I’ve been unfaithful to God, but then I try not to do it again, or I try to set things right with the Lord, or at least I [admit] that all is not well.” Corruption, though: that is when sin enters ever more deeply, ever more deeply, ever more deeply into your conscience, and will not leave you room even to breathe.”





"Jesus says few things, very few things. He says: ‘He that is without sin, cast the first stone at her.’ To the sinful woman [He says], ‘I do not condemn you. Do not sin any more’ – and this is the fullness of the law, not that of the Scribes and Pharisees who had corrupted their minds by making so many laws, many laws, without leaving room for mercy. Jesus is the fullness of the law and God judges with mercy.”



