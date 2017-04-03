Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope visits areas destroyed by earthquake: Thanks for your courage

2017-04-03

The Mirandola Cathedral has been closed for five years, after a 5.9 earthquake on the Richter scale had caused damage. It was reopened for a few hours, so that the pope could pray in it.

"The church is secure."

The pope carried a bouquet of flowers and left it on the altar to pray for the victims and their families.

Then, at the cathedral doors, he met with town citizens.

The bishop announced that before June, work will begin to reconstruct the cathedral.

The pope asked them not to be discouraged.

POPE FRANCIS
"I think about all the inner wounds: the suffering of those who have lost their loved ones and of those who have seen what they have built with their lives destroyed. Thank you for the example you have given all humanity, the example of courage, of going forward, of dignity."

There were brief speeches because during these visits, the pope likes making contact with people, even if they ask for autographs and selfies.

"And this little precious? Where is your mother?"

Afterwards, his popemobile took him to where the helicopter would leave. Next to this church many people waited for him, like this expectant mother.

"When is he due?”
"In May. His name is Ludovico."

There he prayed next to this simple monument, which remembers the victims of the earthquake.

After embracing the mayor and the bishop, he entered the helicopter and returned to Rome.


JMB/MB
CTV
FL
-BN
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311