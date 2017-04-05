Newsletter
Pope with British Imams: the most important thing is the capacity to listen

2017-04-05

As an outward sign of inter-religious dialogue with the Muslim world, Pope Francis held a private audience with Card. Vincent Nichols and four Imams from England. 

First, Card. Nichols greeted the pope, thanking him for receiving the audience and for supporting the UK especially after the attack on Westminster Bridge.

CARD. VINCENT NICHOLS
Archbishop of Westminster
"We want also to ask for your prayers. And I personally would like to thank you very much for the message that you sent for us.”

Pope Francis then said the most important action both parties could take right now is to listen to the other. 

POPE FRANCIS
"What we should do to make the human nature better, it's the work of the ear, the work of listening. To listen to one another amongst us. To listen to one another without making any haste to give a response. To listen to the voice of a brother or a sister and think about it before we give a response. But the most important thing is the capacity to listen.”

Afterwards, the pope greeted the four imams and delivered them each a medallion as a sign of peace. 

MOULANA MUHAMMAD SHAHID RAZA
Chairman, British Muslim Forum
"Today we are making history. We bring you on behalf, the message of peace and understanding and cooperation. Thank you very much. May God bless you.”

After the traditional photo, Pope Francis said goodbye to them all before leaving.

POPE FRANCIS
"Thank you. God bless you.”


MB
CTV
-FL
-BN
Up:MB

