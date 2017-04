Pope Francis meets with young people in Rome at the Basilica of St. Mary Major for the 32nd World Youth Day.





The meeting also is preparation for the October 2018 Synod on "Youth, Faith and Vocational Discernment” and a lead in to the WYD in Panama 2019.





The encounter will focus on John the Apostle, who was chosen as the figure for the Synod and the Blessed Virgin Mary, who is the patron of the next three World Youth Days.