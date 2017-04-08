Newsletter
Rome expects one million pilgrims for Holy Week

2017-04-08

The Eternal City prepares for Holy Week with great devotion and prudence. It is expecting a million tourists, and while there is no immediate threat, the security measures have not diminished in the slightest. 

"We feel very safe. It's always heartbreaking to see the need for all the security."

"Everything is quite controlled. There are a lot of police, lots of military."

"Personally, I have not felt any threat of danger at any time."

Many tourists come to Rome to spend their holidays and soak up culture, but a large part come for religious reasons. Among the pilgrims' favorite stops are the Basilica of the Holy Cross in Gerusalemme, where some of the relics of the Passion of Christ and The Holy Stairs are guarded, which Jesus climbed to meet Pilate the day he was sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, the main locations of Holy Week events are prepared: the Colosseum for the Way of the Cross on Good Friday and St. Peter's Square. Pope Francis will preside over all ceremonies and on Holy Thursday, he will visit a jail located more than 30 miles from the Eternal City to partake in the washing of the feet.


JRB/MB
RR
-
-PR
Up: JC

